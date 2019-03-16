Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,923,000 after acquiring an additional 45,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 97,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,243,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 97,273 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,016,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 894,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $44.22. 1,051,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,353. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.44%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSCT. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 7,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $209,746.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $585,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,368 shares of company stock worth $25,575,160. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

