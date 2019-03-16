Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $962.84 million, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.53. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 8,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $173,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 38,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $740,802.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,624,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,624. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,999,000 after buying an additional 3,884,298 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 328,291.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after buying an additional 1,766,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,111,000 after buying an additional 629,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,111,000 after buying an additional 629,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 396.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 521,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

