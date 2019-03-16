Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $196,000.

VYM opened at $86.43 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47.

