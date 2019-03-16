Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Receives $66.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 620,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,400. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 30,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $1,641,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,598,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.