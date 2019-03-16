Vault Coin Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (VLTC)

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Vault Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vault Coin has a market cap of $1,315.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vault Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vault Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00031435 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Vault Coin Profile

Vault Coin (CRYPTO:VLTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official website is vltcoin.org. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vault Coin

Vault Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vault Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vault Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vault Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vault Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.