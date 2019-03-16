Vectura Group (VEC) Given New GBX 105 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 107 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

VEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities began coverage on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 120.88 ($1.58).

LON VEC opened at GBX 76.85 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. Vectura Group has a 12-month low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.80 ($1.41).

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

