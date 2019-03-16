Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.55% of Veeva Systems worth $71,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 508.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.65.

Shares of VEEV opened at $122.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 98.68, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.72. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $124.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 9,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $794,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 9,029 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $782,633.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,296.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,925 shares of company stock valued at $17,164,996 in the last ninety days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/veeva-systems-inc-veev-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.