Vera Bradley (VRA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

VRA has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.69. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,775,469 shares in the company, valued at $28,587,330.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $117,910.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,889 shares of company stock worth $2,962,895. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $2,716,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 230,511 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 548,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 317,895 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

