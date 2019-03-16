Vericel (VCEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.92 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.58.

Get Vericel alerts:

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 748,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,495. Vericel has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.06 million, a PE ratio of -137.14 and a beta of 3.04.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,424.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $378,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,711 shares of company stock worth $1,034,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.