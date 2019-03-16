Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Director Mark C. Griege Purchases 25,000 Shares

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Mark C. Griege acquired 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veritex stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 790,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Veritex had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 32.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 110.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 25.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

