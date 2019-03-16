Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,718 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Vermilion Energy worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

VET opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. Vermilion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

