Very Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Vedanta (VEDL) Share Price

News articles about Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Vedanta earned a daily sentiment score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Vedanta’s ranking:

VEDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, CLSA lowered Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vedanta has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

