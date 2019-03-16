VestChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $400.00 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One VestChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. VestChain has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and $400.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00393391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.01694005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00236183 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00002156 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004920 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

