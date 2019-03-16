ViaSat (VSAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.48

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.48 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 22872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ViaSat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $554.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Leroy Dirks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,840,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 84,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $6,139,328.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,401 shares of company stock worth $10,278,629. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ViaSat by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in ViaSat by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ViaSat by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ViaSat by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in ViaSat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000.

About ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

