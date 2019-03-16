Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of VIAV opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.99. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.93 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $63,924.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,456 shares in the company, valued at $604,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,915 shares of company stock worth $91,685. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 157,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,704,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 176,819 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,837,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

