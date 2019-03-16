Viking Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Sarraf now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Svb Leerink currently has a “Mkt Perform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

VKTX stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.73. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

