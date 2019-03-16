Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Position Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vipshop by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.90 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Vipshop stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vipshop had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $26.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

