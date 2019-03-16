Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

VSTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.

VSTO stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $455.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $467.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 294,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 139,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,061,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,223,000 after purchasing an additional 251,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

