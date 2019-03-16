Vital Therapies (VTL) Shares Down 9.8%

Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) shares fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 820,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,514,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vital Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Vital Therapies alerts:

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Therapies by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 340,970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Therapies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 310,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 169,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Therapies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,481,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 148,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Therapies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/vital-therapies-vtl-shares-down-9-8.html.

About Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL)

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Vital Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.