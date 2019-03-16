Viuly Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,852.00 (VIU)

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded 35% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Viuly has a market capitalization of $61,826.00 and approximately $1,852.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viuly has traded 48% lower against the US dollar. One Viuly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $698.52 or 0.17269383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000353 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Viuly Profile

Viuly is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,905,775 tokens. The official website for Viuly is viuly.io. Viuly’s official message board is medium.com/@Viuly. The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viuly

Viuly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viuly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viuly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

