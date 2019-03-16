VIVO (VIVO) Price Hits $0.0130 on Exchanges

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. VIVO has a market capitalization of $49,093.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIVO has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One VIVO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.03505370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.01523507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.03840960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.01346409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00111517 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.01364915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00337675 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000358 BTC.

VIVO Coin Profile

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 4,603,078 coins and its circulating supply is 3,783,078 coins. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net. The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg.

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

