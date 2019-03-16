Vladimir Shmunis Sells 16,898 Shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $1,763,475.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,633,216.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,700 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $5,329,077.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 98,590 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $10,238,571.50.

On Friday, February 22nd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 134,269 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.05, for a total transaction of $13,970,689.45.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 13,009 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $1,139,198.13.

On Thursday, January 10th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 39,032 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $3,418,032.24.

NYSE RNG opened at $106.19 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,654.75 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

