VMware, Inc. (VMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Citigroup raised their target price on VMware from $166.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on VMware from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on VMware from $163.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on VMware from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $130.00 target price on VMware and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW opened at $181.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. VMware has a 52 week low of $117.61 and a 52 week high of $183.40.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $2,386,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 36,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $5,408,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,921 shares of company stock valued at $23,111,768. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,501,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $858,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $84,157,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $40,688,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $30,265,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 10,184.8% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 203,695 shares in the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.