Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Stake Lessened by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,710.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 117,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 111,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 29,261 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,279 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $326,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,164. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

