Wabash National Co. (WNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WNC opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $748.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.98.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $610.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth $153,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

