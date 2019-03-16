Walmart Inc (WMT) Holdings Reduced by Grisanti Capital Management LLC

Grisanti Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,376,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $291.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.36%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 500,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $46,191,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,918,071.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,889,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,094,148 shares of company stock valued at $986,307,308. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

