Walmart Inc (WMT) Stake Increased by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 126.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,899.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,626,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,889,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 734,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $67,968,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,337,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,094,148 shares of company stock worth $986,307,308. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $98.42 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 42.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Walmart Inc (WMT) Stake Increased by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/walmart-inc-wmt-stake-increased-by-first-capital-advisors-group-llc.html.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.