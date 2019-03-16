Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (HYQ) a €250.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €189.00 ($219.77) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. equinet set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Commerzbank set a €207.00 ($240.70) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €194.33 ($225.97).

Hypoport stock opened at €170.20 ($197.91) on Tuesday. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €123.60 ($143.72) and a 1-year high of €204.50 ($237.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 50.18.

About Hypoport

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales  Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

