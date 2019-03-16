Waters Co. (WAT) Shares Sold by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 289,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Waters by 945.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 1,312 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.03, for a total value of $304,423.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 3,500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $646,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,063,908.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,532 shares of company stock worth $24,931,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.99.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $244.97 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $246.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. Waters had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

