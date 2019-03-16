Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $224,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.