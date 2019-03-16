Wedbush Comments on CarMax, Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.06. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Buckingham Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $81.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,551,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,181,000 after acquiring an additional 140,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,129,000 after acquiring an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,741,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,003,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after acquiring an additional 258,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

