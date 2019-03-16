Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Stake Boosted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,628.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mindy F. Grossman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

