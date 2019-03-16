Wells Fargo & Co Trims Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Target Price to $36.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

