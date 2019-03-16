Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Lifted by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,290 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $242.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

