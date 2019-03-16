Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:EHI opened at $9.42 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $9.63.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 446,171 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,024,462.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,552,433 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,605 over the last 90 days.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

