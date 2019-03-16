Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (PAI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $14.18 on Friday. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

