Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 578.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,312 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,461 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 355,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NYSE:WY opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

