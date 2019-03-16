White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Director Sells $3,052,593.60 in Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Director Yves Brouillette sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.51, for a total value of $3,052,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,313,235.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
WTM stock opened at $919.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 0.47. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $800.25 and a 1 year high of $980.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.53%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,630,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,919,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
