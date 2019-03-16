White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) versus INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (IAUGY) Financial Review

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for White Mountains Insurance Group and INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $369.10 million 7.89 -$141.20 million ($10.49) -87.61 INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Dividends

White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR does not pay a dividend. White Mountains Insurance Group pays out -9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group -38.26% 0.15% 0.13% INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and property administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to sectors, such as specialty transportation, social services, and real estate. The MediaAlpha segment operates MediaAlpha, a marketing technology that enables programmatic buying and selling of vertical specific, performance-based media between advertisers, and publishers through cost-per-click, cost-per-call, and cost-per-lead pricing models. The Other Operations segment provides capital solutions to asset managers and registered investment advisors for general ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity; facilitates claim payouts; Buzz, an online price comparison and booking platform for all the moving related services in the United Kingdom; and Wobi, a consumer-facing technology platform that enables price comparison. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability. The company also provides pleasure craft, boat, and caravan insurance products; rural and horticultural, and personal and commercial liability insurance products. It sells its products directly to customers under the NRMA Insurance, SGIO, SGIC, RACV, Coles, and CGU brands; and through insurance brokers, authorized representatives, and distribution partners under the CGU and WFI brands in Australia. Insurance Australia Group Limited also sells its products directly to customers under the State and AMI brands; through insurance brokers and agents under the NZI and Lumley Insurance brands; and through corporate partners under third party brands in New Zealand. The company was formerly known as NRMA Insurance Group Limited and changed its name to Insurance Australia Group Limited in 2002. Insurance Australia Group Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

