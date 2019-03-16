Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Position Trimmed by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 948.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.94. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

