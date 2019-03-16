WillScot (WSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Williams Scotsman is a specialty rental services providing modular space and portable storage solutions primarily in North America. It serves the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. Williams Scotsman is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on WillScot from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

WillScot stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 1,333,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WillScot has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,549,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after buying an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 7,951.6% in the fourth quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after buying an additional 3,339,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 1,502.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,256,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,844,000 after buying an additional 3,052,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,056,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,793,000 after buying an additional 1,172,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 157,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

