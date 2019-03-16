Wingstop (WING) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a $74.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.14.

Shares of WING opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $75.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.82 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Wingstop news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $1,382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 128,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,761.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $162,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,189.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,700 shares of company stock worth $3,533,959. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 145,216 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

