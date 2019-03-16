Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.46. 546,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,879. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $99.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $252,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $152,703.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,291.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,835,000 after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,889,000 after buying an additional 102,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,889,000 after buying an additional 102,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,899,000 after buying an additional 515,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,604,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,662,000 after buying an additional 44,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

