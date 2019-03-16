Wirecard (WRCDF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wirecard in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Wirecard in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:WRCDF traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.71. 7,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702. Wirecard has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $227.94.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

