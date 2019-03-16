Wireless Telecom Group Inc (WTT) Insider Timothy Whelan Acquires 12,500 Shares

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) insider Timothy Whelan purchased 12,500 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $20,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,177.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WTT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 25,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,762. Wireless Telecom Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC owned about 1.61% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave based products in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

