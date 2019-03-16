Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th.

WKHS stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $51.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/workhorse-group-wkhs-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.