X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

HDAW opened at $24.69 on Friday. X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (HDAW)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/x-trackers-msci-all-world-ex-us-high-dividend-yield-equity-etf-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18-hdaw.html.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.