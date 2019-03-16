X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (HDAW)

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.
HDAW opened at $24.69 on Friday. X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $26.72.
