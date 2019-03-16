XOMA (XOMA) versus Tyme Technologies (TYME) Critical Survey

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of XOMA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Tyme Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of XOMA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of Tyme Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOMA and Tyme Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $5.30 million 24.16 -$13.34 million ($1.59) -9.25 Tyme Technologies N/A N/A -$18.96 million ($0.21) -11.00

XOMA has higher revenue and earnings than Tyme Technologies. Tyme Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOMA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

XOMA has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and Tyme Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA -251.80% -175.48% -27.45% Tyme Technologies N/A -127.48% -109.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for XOMA and Tyme Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tyme Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

XOMA currently has a consensus target price of $26.09, indicating a potential upside of 77.46%. Tyme Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 332.90%. Given Tyme Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tyme Technologies is more favorable than XOMA.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody designed to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; and other preclinical product candidates, such as interleukin 2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma, as well as anti-parathyroid receptor to address unmet medical needs. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

