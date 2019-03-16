Yamana Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.20 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.86. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $483.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.01 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,097,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 414,999 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 936,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 59,659 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

