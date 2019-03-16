Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (YRIV) Short Interest Up 46.3% in February

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 874,879 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the February 15th total of 597,960 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,869,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:YRIV opened at $0.65 on Friday. Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Get Yangtze River Port and Logistics alerts:

In other Yangtze River Port and Logistics news, Director James S. Coleman sold 69,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $136,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Coleman sold 262,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $440,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,750,000 shares of company stock worth $1,555,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yangtze River Port and Logistics stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-ltd-yriv-short-interest-up-46-3-in-february.html.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.